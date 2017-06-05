Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Civil Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Work independently in the group and lead Civil Design Engineers and work in a team of engineering and design office* Apply experience, engineering techniques, codes, standards, analysis calculations, specification, company procedures, sound judgment, and design criteria to conduct his work* Ensure that all civil and structural works done at company are per approved specifications* Prepare quality assurance and control documents for civil / structural jobs* Field inspection of work activities, surveying and measurement taking* Act Lead Engineer for civil / structural related projects / jobs* Prepare drawings for design and produce himself in electronic format. Also, if work load increases, he shall produce sketches to allow designers / draft men to draw on electronic format, he will then verify the drawings* Work directly with project engineers, designers, CAD operators, and draft men to ensure work activities are coordinated. He may also be required to supervise and train these personnel* Use software related to civil / structural for design, calculations and preparation of design packages (i.e., Staadpro)* Responsible in planning and conducting independent work requiring judgment in the evaluation, selection, application and adaptation of engineering techniques, procedures and criteria* Devise new approaches to problems, and prepare or modify drawings, specifications, calculations, charts and graphs, and monitor work for compliance to applicable codes, accepted engineering practices

Qualifications:

* BE / BTech in Civil Engineering* 12 plus years of Experience in Civil & Structural design* Specialist Engineer in Engineering Design & Detailing of Civil & Structural works of Oil & Gas projects* Must have worked in STAAD software in Analysis & Design* Hands on experience on model review in PDS / PDMS platform is must* Experience as Lead Engineer / Checking Engineer in at least one project* Experience on preparation of the Design calculation through XL spread sheet will be plus point* Previous experience in Aramco Project with Major Engineering Contractor preferred or Equivalent GCC exposure* AmecFW experience will be added advantage

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Apply Apply Now