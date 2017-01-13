Senior CAD Technician/Engineer (Substations, OHL, Cabling)

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

As a CAD Engineer you will be responsibly for ensuring quality of all CAD deliverables produced in their discipline and the development of designers, technicians, graduates, and engineers to ensure competence to deliver CAD outputs.



You will need to support in the deployment of new systems and technology to enhance our efficiency and quality of CAD deliverables.



* Existing competence in either AutoCAD, Revit 3D, Microstation, or other CAD applications as necessary, with understanding and ability to develop skills in the other software.* Preparing and approval of the CAD content for technical drawings and documents as prescribed by the Designer or Lead Designer in accordance with relevant standards and specifications.* Performing and ensuring the correct QA and administrative processes are completed for the recording and issuing of drawings and documents* Ensure CAD delivery is in accordance with schedule, with due consideration to deadlines, and recorded accurately on timesheets.* Develop new processes to ensure continual improvement of the efficiency and assured quality of the outputs from the CAD team.* Provide deliverable and competitive norms for CAD deliverables in the tendering and planning phase.* Mentor, train and develop junior and trainee technicians* Site surveys, data capture and interfacing with site operatives* Attendance when required for task specific meetings* Maintain understanding and knowledge of relevant software and tools

* Formal Academic Engineering or CAD design qualification HNC or above* Experience using CAD systems in engineering sector* Use of engineering 2D and 3D CAD tools.

* Bachelor and / or Masters in engineering* Understanding of BIM compliance

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

