Scottish Power Site Manager

Company Huxley Engineering

Location Scotland,Northumberland,England

About the Role:

Exciting opportunity to work for an organisation holding a long-term framework agreement a Distribution Network Operator.

I have been asked to find HV Site Managers by a leading organisation in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) industry.



Previous experience as an HV Site Manager on power distribution / DNO / Scottish Power (SPEN) projects is required, as is SMSTS. A substation entry ticket for SPEN would also be necessary.

Client would be keen to speak to people based in Scotland and North West England as that is where the projects will be based.

Project Details:

* Rate: Between £300-£350* Contract: 6 month +* Location: Scotland and North West England

If you are available and interested please get touch.

Salary £37 to £44 Per hour

