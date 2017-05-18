Scheduler - Power Plant

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Malaysia Airline System

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management / Control Jobs

Salary $24000 to $48000 Per year

Job ID 566842

Power Plant Site Scheduler position - 1 year contract positionFantastic opportunity for a Power Plant project in Malaysia for a massive global EPC company.Responsibility:Develop EPC project schedules; perform schedule updates and reviews; advise project team of potential project exposures and opportunities.Maintain open communication with site staff and HQ office to ensure that all phases of the integrated schedule are updated; provide schedule overview and analysis to project team.Provide forward looking schedule analysis, in order to identify schedule risks; make recommendations relating to schedule related risk mitigations, and demonstrate project impact by incorporating into the integrated project schedule.Conduct performance measurement activitiesGenerate reports required for input into monthly project review packages; provide custom reports as needed for project team or customerRequirement:EPC scheduler experience is a must5 years experience minimum of working on a large scale project during construciton and commissioningEngineering degree would be preferableFor more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321