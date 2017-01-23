Scada Wonderware Developer

Company G2 Recruitment

Location Birmingham,West Midlands,England

About the Role:

Urgent Contract -6-12 Months.

Key Skills: Wonderware SCADA systems; PLC control systems; Programming; Commissioning

I have a brand new requirement for a SCADA Engineer to work for one of my key clients based in the Birmingham area.

They are looking for someone with a background in SCADA Engineering, ideally with the following skillset:

- Wonderware SCADA

- Familiar with PLC programming

- Ability to program from scratch and perform modifications

- Commissioning experience

This is an urgent requirement and my client is looking to bring a SCADA Engineer/PLC Engineer as soon as possible. They are looking to line up interviews immediately, and will move quickly on the right candidate. I look forward to receiving your CV.

Thanks,

Gerry

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £25 to £32 Per hour

Apply Apply Now