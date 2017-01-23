Scada Wonderware Developer

About the Role:
Urgent Contract -6-12 Months.
Key Skills: Wonderware SCADA systems; PLC control systems; Programming; Commissioning
I have a brand new requirement for a SCADA Engineer to work for one of my key clients based in the Birmingham area.
They are looking for someone with a background in SCADA Engineering, ideally with the following skillset:
- Wonderware SCADA
- Familiar with PLC programming
- Ability to program from scratch and perform modifications
- Commissioning experience
This is an urgent requirement and my client is looking to bring a SCADA Engineer/PLC Engineer as soon as possible. They are looking to line up interviews immediately, and will move quickly on the right candidate. I look forward to receiving your CV.
Thanks,
Gerry