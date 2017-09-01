SAS Programming - Germany - ASAP

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Germany,Europe

About the Role:

A global pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for an SAS Programmer to join them on a 12 month contract at their site in Germany.

Key Requirements:

* SDTM standards* Good knowledge of CDISC standards* Experience working with various platforms such as define.xml* Control terminology* SAS Programming* Pharmaceutical industry experience* Excellent communication skills* Fluent in English

Vacancy Summary:

Job type: Contract

Duration: 12 months

Location: Germany

Rate: Negotiable

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please get in touch with an up to date CV and I'll be in touch.

As always, Referrals are much appreciated.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Data Management Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now