About the Role:

The Role:

Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities:

Overarching objective is on getting the organisation capable for the change to enable that processes are adopted and sustained.

Development and implementation of an end to end process-based curriculum and documentation suit.

Creation of a training system that includes the on boarding of new starters, conversation training of users transition from another system, on-going training sustainment / maintenance and delivery of process change.

Development of an assessment process to measure the competency / capability of trained employees.

Delivery of training courses to end users.

Adherence to standards, templates and documentation set for training materials, artefacts, supporting help guides, etc.

Be part of a network of trainers across the various functional CoEs across the Enterprise, creating a forum for exchange of best practice and development of a wider capability of change management across the enterprise.



3 key skills required

1. A training qualification and evidence of SAP Solutions qualifications is highly desired, especially in the SAP manufacturing functions (MES, EWM,QM, PP, PM)

2. Proven experience in preparing training materials and delivering classroom SAP training to end user as a SAP Trainer

3. Experience in Manufacturing projects across multiple industry sectors and have delivered process workshops, instructor led training, and floor walking and provided one-to-one training



The Company:

Our Client is a world leading Automotive OEM which is responsible for some of the most iconic 4x4's & Sports Cars produced. Due to the huge demand for current models and substantial investment in future projects there is a requirement for more resources across the business in engineering & manufacturing on a contract basis.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Excellent explanation and communication skills

Able to work with a large variety of people, working at various organisation levels

Good knowledge of various learning methods, especially designing personalised methods to meet all learning needs

Ability to work in a team and connect with people

Speaks and writes coherently and fluent in English

Participates in meetings or workshops and communicates confidently in front of an audience

Able to deliver to very high standards for materials

Experience of training applications and tools (Inc. WPB, Knoa, uPerform, Captivate)

Competent in all Microsoft office products, including MS Project

Proven experience on a similar position for at least 3 years

Proven experience in understanding and documenting organisational impacts and process changes related to the implementation of SAP and incorporate them into the training.

Very good soft skills and ability to guide end user adoption after go live (working as post go live support



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Degree-level qualification or equivalent in a relevant discipline

Project management qualification

Working experience in an operational / manufacturing business

Understanding of end to end manufacturing processes

Working knowledge of SAP and MES



