About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of SAP Master Data Maintainer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Implement changes to data and maintenance strategies with the SAP plant maintenance system. In addition provide super user support with respect to the way the maintenance process is executed in the SAP Plant Maintenance System.
Implement changes to master data as requested by the Assets and in line with established data standards
Maintain/amend roles within the SAP PM system such that system integrity is maintained.
Act as "super user" for SAP PM
Develop and execute training programmes to maintain appropriate level of SAP competence with the business
Participate in audit of SAP PM as required
Competencies
Good communication skills
Good understanding of SAP PM
Customer focused
Methodical and good attention to detail
Education
Degree level or equivalent
Work Experience
Experience with the management /update of all SAP data types with a plant maintenance environment
Travel Requirements
Periodic travel not greater than 25%
Contract position
