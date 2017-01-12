SAP Master Data Maintainer

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Maintenance Engineering Jobs

Salary £22 to £25 Per hour

Job ID 515500

We are looking to recruit an experienced SAP Maintenance (PM) user for our Operator client.This is likely to be a 6 month contract commencing asap based in AberdeenThe main purpose of these roles is to implement changes to data and maintenance strategies with the SAP plant maintenance system. In addition they would provide super user support with respect to the way the maintenance process is executed in the SAP Plant Maintenance System.* Implement changes to master data as requested by the Assets and in line with established data standards* Maintain/amend roles within the SAP PM system such that system integrity is maintained.* Act as "super user" for SAP PM* Develop and execute training programmes to maintain appropriate level of SAP competence with the business* Participate in audit of SAP PM as requiredCompetencies* Good communication skills* Good understanding of SAP PM* Customer focused* Methodical and good attention to detailMust have experience with the management /update of all SAP data types with a plant maintenance environment