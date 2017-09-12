Sample Catcher - CO

Company Progressive GE

Location Denver City

About the Role:

My client, who is an international leader in oilfield service activities, is seeking Sample Catchers in the Denver, Colorado area to start work ASAP!

******HOUSING & TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR THOSE TRAVELING!******

This is an AMAZING opportunity for those looking to get into the oilfield!

- Recent graduates with degrees in Geology or soon-to-be graduates are always a plus!

You must have a Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certificate to apply for this position or willing to obtain one within a 24hr period at your own expense.

Location: Denver, Colorado

Duration: 6 month contract with the potential to extend or become full time opportunity

Schedule: 12 Hour Shifts - DAYS OR NIGHTS

Interviews Process: 1 stage (telephone interview)

Start Date: Immediately

Rate: $10.50 + Overtime

Required Skills :

* Must have Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certification* 0-1 years experience on a drilling rig or a junior mud logger* Carries out the collection, the processing and description of cuttings samples, from the planned lagged depths and intervals* Assists in core recovery and core description when required* Ability to effectively listen and follow directions* Provide own steel toed boots

If you are interested, please apply immediately with your most up to date resume or call 832-900-5943. I commit to responding in a timely manner. I will be conducting telephone interviews immediately upon reviewing applicants.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

