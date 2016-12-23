Sales Engineer - Compressors

Company CV Wow

Location Warwick,Warwickshire,England

About the Role:

Have good organisational & administration skills.

Be PC literate and familiar with Microsoft.

Have an HNC/ONC qualification in Engineering or equivalent.

Be able to positively persuade, convince and impress others in order to achieve results.

Maintain clear focus on customer satisfaction; take action when needed to meet the expectations of the customer.

Be able to modify style in order to achieve results and maintain effectiveness.

Be able to utilise appropriate interpersonal styles and methods during group interactions.

Plan and prioritise personal sales activities and customer/prospect contract towards achieving agreed business aims, including costs and sales – especially managing personal time and productivity.

Undertake proposals, including the calculation of sales prices to achieve sales.

Generate proposals for the renewal, and extension or alternation of existing contracts.

Support sales through undertaking site surveys and providing technical advice to both existing and potential customers.

Maintain regular contact with all customers’ especially key accounts.

Develop and maintain good customer relationships at all levels within the area and ensure an excellent standard of after sales service is provided.

Support sales through the effective provision of sales data, including the timely recording of visit and action reports (including lost order reports) and analysis of sales performance again budgets.

Attend sales meetings and ensure that all subsequent action required is undertaken.

Communicate, liaise and negotiate internally and externally using appropriate methods to facilitate the development of profitable business and sustainable relationships.

Consistently analyse the business across the sales area, including customer spending on both Atlas Copco Compressors’ accounts and competitors’ accounts in order to benefit the business.

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Sales Engineer

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 507272

Our client's 250 employees are responsible for the marketing, sales, servicing, project management and administration of energy efficient air and gas compressors, air treatment equipment, air management systems, and custom designed engineered packages to GB industry.Due to continued success and growth, our client are now looking to expand their Compressor Engineering Sales department through the recruitment of a Compressor Sales Engineer in the Midlands.The ideal Compressor Sales Engineer will have a proven track record in sales territory management and hold a good standard of knowledge of the compressed air industry. You will have experience of working in a self-driven, results oriented role and have a clear focus on high quality and business profit. You will also:Reporting in to the Compressor Technique Service Sales & Marketing Manager for the North, the successful Compressor Sales Engineerwill be responsible for maximising the profitability of the Compressor Technique Service business across the territory by promoting sales and service to new and existing customers, in accordance with agreed business plans. Your responsibilities will also include:Our client are looking for an enthusiastic, driven and motivated Compressor Sales Engineer so if you feel you have the skills and experience to excel in this role Atlas Copco want to hear from you. Please click APPLY below to register your interest.No terminology in the advert you have seen is intended to discriminate on the grounds of age, gender, race, colour, religion, disability or sexual orientation, and we will gladly accept applications from all sections of the community.