Job title: Safety Technician

Basic purpose of the job

* To maintain all firefighting and lifesaving equipment and associated equipment in a safe and efficient manner, in compliance with all statutory requirements* Carry out planned preventative, remedial and breakdown maintenance in accordance with Talisman's maintenance management system

Main Duties

* Carry out maintenance activities on fire fighting and lifesaving equipment and appliances* Complete preventative and remedial maintenance in accordance with TMax schedule and work instructions, with particular emphasis on safety critical activities* Carry out fault finding and diagnostic checks on all platform equipment, ensuring any repairs are addressed promptly* Respond to breakdowns in a timely manner and carry out and apply effective fault finding and investigation techniques* Carry out and participate in Root Cause Analysis to improve equipment reliability* Ensure comprehensive work history is recorded in TMax and any follow up work and material required is identified* Ensure comprehensive records and logs are maintained and effective handovers are carried out at shift and crew change* Identify and propose ideas and solutions that will increase efficiency in cost or time without loss of integrity and present idea(s) to relevant management* Support and improve team performance by sharing knowledge and best practices.* Participate in WGE competence scheme including any multi skilled role in accordance with the relevant competence framework* Adopt a flexible working attitude to provide support across all departments to ensure team success* Create, maintain & enhance effective working relations and identify and minimise interpersonal conflict* Maintain effective communication with all work colleagues at all levels* Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace* Health & Safety* Ensure all work is conducted in full compliance with Talisman's HS&E policy, procedures and Safety Management System* Be familiar with and follow the Talisman Golden Rules for Health and Safety at all times* Comply with all relevant Wood Group HS&E policies and procedures where appropriate* Actively participate and support all Talisman and Wood Group Health, Safety & Environmental plans, initiatives and improvements* Carry out all activities in accordance with ISSOW including the following:* Comprehensive and detailed Risk Assessments and Toolbox Talks* Stop and re-asses any job where change is identified* Report all accidents and incidents* Carry out Emergency Response duties in accordance with Talisman's requirements

Specific Training / Specialist Skills

* BA Maintenance* Fire Fighting Equipment & Extinguisher Maintenance* Talisman ISSOW Level 2* TMax Training

