Safety Superintendent/Inspector

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities

Reporting directly to the respective HSE Manager, with a reporting line to the Construction Site Manager, the role of the Safety Superintendent is to ensure the safe and successful execution of the construction phase of the project. They are employed to provide direct field management and direction for the safety program by implementing and applying existing Air Products safety management system standards, and also expected to develop and implement HSE procedures when necessary, to support the execution of the project to a safe conclusion.



Directly Responsible for;

* Direct, in the field management of the safety program on a day to day basis

* Support the contractor safety advisors to help them aid their companies to comply with the project HSE plan

* Ensuring contractor safety information is reviewed, and commented on as necessary prior to execution of works

* Ensure the General Contractors have adequate resources to execute against their safety plans

* Highlight deficiencies in general contractor safety program and escalate as appropriate through the Safety Manager and construction manager(s)

* Ensure the general contractors follow and adhere to their own safety programs as well as those of Air Products

* Help deliver proprietary AP training programs and other training programs as necessary when required

* Ensuring specific risk assessments and method statements for all work activities are reviewed and commented on where necessary, prior to commencement of works.

* Ensuring contractor construction safety programs and safe work practices are reviewed, and monitored.

* Ensuring contractors are directed in matters affecting emerging risks

* Ensuring HSE information/expertise is provided to the site team when solicited and when not to ensure compliance to AP standards and local laws

* Support incident / accident investigations in line with the established site procedures for same

* Demonstrating a strong leadership commitment throughout the project

* Actively participating in and leading safety promotion events, competitions, established programs

* Inspecting and auditing the construction site on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis in line with established systems in use on the project

* Participate in meetings involving contractor safety problems/incidents.

* Ensuring contractors and subcontractors' site safety supervisors are supported and coordinated within their respective areas

* Support the environmental manager in executing against the environmental management program and the waste management plan

* Maintaining a strong and effective professional working relationship with the AP Project Management, Client, interfacing EPC's, sub-contractors, and other stakeholders.

* Maintaining an open and effective communication channel with their manager

* When required or requested, represent the Company in meetings with the Client, interfacing EPC's, sub-contractors, and other stakeholders.

* Assist the overall Safety Manager in ensuring the Project Safety and Security plans are implemented.

* Identifying and addressing risks and issues, escalating to the Safety Manager, Construction Manager.

* Support the implementation of the safety incentive program

* Support the implementation and ongoing development of Air Products safety program elements, APT (Accident Predictive Technique) SOS, (Safety Outreach System) Safety License, Incentives, Best Known Methods (BKM).



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Strong construction safety management experience of large multi discipline sites

* Team Player

* Strong communicator written and oral

* Strong and effective leader and coordinator

* Organised, disciplined, able to perform under pressure and manage multiple priorities and parallel tasks

* Good presentation skills

* Middle East project experience

* Experience of working on camp based construction sites in remote Middle East locations

* Experience of working in multicultural project teams

* 10+ years of HSE experience in an industrial environment with at least 5 years in a petrochemical/oil & gas company is considered essential

* Thorough knowledge of international standards for management of Health, Safety, Environment and Risk such as OSHA , NFPA, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18000

* Results oriented. Must be able to understand impact of decisions/changes on project HSE risks and overall project success

* Works autonomously, reliably communicating upwards when appropriate.

* Str



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Good knowledge of Government legislation, international regulations and HSE best practice.

* NEBOSH or equivalent certification.

* Saudi Aramco experience.

* Industrial gas construction experience.

* Air separation construction experience.

* Experience of constructing multiple repeat train projects.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category HSE Inspector Jobs

Salary £540000 to £600000 Per year

Apply Apply Now