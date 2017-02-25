Safety Officer/Engineer

About the Role:
My client is looking for a Senior/Safety Engineer to based for upgrade works of a water treatment project in Singapore. As Senior/Safety Engineer you will be responsible for the successful safe delivery of daily construction activities in line with the client's delivery timeline.
Job Responsibility:
*Assist the project manager to identify and assess risks arising from the workplace
*Conduct side safety inspection and enforce compliance on prevailing MOM safety acts and regulations
*Conduct safety meetings, organize safety events, and etc
*Supervise and attend to all issues related to workplace safety, health, and environmental control
*Ensure all documentation/ permits/ licenses related to work place safety, health and environmental control required by authorities and management are kept in order
*Assist in the implementation and continual review of WSHMS, IMS, EMS, and other Safety Standards and internal Audit
*Assist in conducting safety training/briefing to the respective site team to ensure safety awareness and that operations in compliance with statutory regulations and international standards
*Any other duties that may be assigned
Requirements:
-Degree in Civil Engineering, Safety Engineering or experience in relevant field
-Minimum 8 years of relevant working experience in construction industry for building projects
-Be able to work independently and at the same time be a team player
-Be familiar with Microsoft words/excel
-NEA registered environmental control officer (ECO)
-Certificate in QEHS internal auditing (IWO9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001)
-Familiar with regulatory requirements related to workplace safety and health, and all other aspects of safety
Preferred Specifications
- 12+ years of applicable experience with construction or upgrade works of a water/wastewater treatment plant projects.
- Prior related experience on large municipal project(s) in Singapore
Interested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1658536
-
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321