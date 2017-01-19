Safety Engineer/Manufacturing- Wiltshire

Company Huxley Engineering

Location Chippenham,Wiltshire,England

About the Role:

My client, a globally renowned engineering firm, are looking for a Safety Engineer to work out of their Wiltshire offices on a permanent basis.

The Safety Engineer will be involved all aspects of system safety analysis, generation of safety cases and associated analyses in support of rail vehicle safety and reliability assessments, predominantly for new product development and projects but also in-service support and system overhaul and upgrades.

The role spans the full product and vehicle level life cycle with exciting opportunities to take a leading role in management and technical authority of safety work packages, working closely with customers, independent assessment and certification / regulatory bodies as well as third parties where applicable.

The successful Safety Engineer will have the following:

- HND / Degree in relevant engineering discipline

- Formal systems safety related training would be preferred

- Systems engineering background would be a distinct advantage

- Proven experience in similar Safety/RAMS discipline - rail, aerospace, defence or other sectors strongly considered

- Knowledge of software (safety critical systems related) would be a distinct advantage

- Available to travel within the UK (and occasionally overseas) as required

- Experience of safety specific tool sets

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Safety Engineer to join an exciting, forward thinking company with great career advancement prospects.

Salary on offer is up to £47,000 plus benefits.

If you are interested and meet the above requirements then please apply for the Safety Engineer position immediately.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Manufacturing / Fabrication Jobs

Salary £40000 to £47000 Per year

Apply Apply Now