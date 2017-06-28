ROV SYSTEMS ENGINEER - MECHANICAL

Company Bryant Group

Location Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Job ID 595443

Candidates must have the following: Previous offshore experience with ROV systems/operations Good communication skills, ability to communicate with several departments to coordinate ROV support Experience with Mechanical/Hydraulic systems used on ROV systems University degree in Mechanical engineering Responsibilities Develop upgrades and modifications required on the ROV system, including revising drawings and documentation Assist with trouble shooting ROV breakdowns, creating work instructions to assist with fault finding Develop detailed technical specification for ROV components Write and review technical operation and maintenance manuals for all components of ROV systems Create technical bulletins advising technical improvements/recommendations Investigate component failures to establish the root cause and provide recommendations to improve reliability Assist with technically evaluating ROV components, ensuring there technically suitable for our application Ensuring ROV systems drawings manuals and data books are accurate Develop and maintain ROV engineering support procedures Assist with the coordination and production of FEA/FMEA reports for all ROV system components Provide engineering assistance related to ROV tooling Liaise with other engineering departments/regions with respect to ROV engineering related projects Supplier surveillance (both 3rd party and in house) performing quality checks and witnessing tests Provide engineering support for ROV workshop during ROV system refurbishments