About the Role:Our client are looking for an experienced Rotating Equipment Maintenance Engineer who has ideally worked at Technical Authority level supporting offshore assets in the North sea for a 16 month contract. The Rotating Equipment Maintenance Engineer is responsible for advising improvements of maintenance strategies and maintenance execution in order to achieve maximum reliability and to optimise costs.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Reviews and analyses maintenance records in CMMS (Maximo) and makes recommendations for improvement & optimization.
Develops and recommends asset maintenance strategies for Rotating Equipment and wider Mechanical assets
Responsible for proposing, creating and reviewing planned maintenance amendments for existing, new and deleted equipment.
Reviews failures and downtime and provides advice to improve asset maintainability and operability.
Reviews current Condition based maintenance (CBM) activities and recommends improvements
Responsible for creating and reviewing planned maintenance (PM) amendments for offshore equipment for core maintenance teams including: work scope, resources, materials, tools, drawings and documentation.
Review vendor reports and advise on trends, follow-up work and improvements.
Participates in and provides functional input to FMECA and RCM studies.
Working in accordance with agreed performance standards/targets/goals.
Actively contributing towards continuous improvement initiatives.
REQUIREMENTS
Extensive experience as a Rotating Equipment Engineer in an operational environment, preferably working as a technical authority (TA)
Rotating Equipment maintenance strategy development including but not limited to:
Reciprocating Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors, Gas Turbines, Pumps - Centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, gear pumps, screw pumps, diaphragm pumps
Extensive experience of CBM strategies and technology associated with rotating equipment
Direct experience of Maximo
Experience of PMO
RCA, RCM, FMEA
Onshore & Offshore experience including North Sea Environment
Offshore medical and survival and MIST