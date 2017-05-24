Rotating Equipment Engineer

Company Orion Group

Location Lusby

About the Role:

Our client is a Power and Energy company who are expanding their asset portfolio into Liquefied Natural Gas. The Mechanical Engineer reports directly to the Technical Services Manager/Supervisor and is a member of the plant operations and maintenance team of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import/export and liquefaction/re-gasification terminal, including LNG process systems, infrastructure, and power/steam generation. Dedication, sensitivity to safety issues and compliance with policies and procedures is essential for the safe, reliable and efficient operation of the terminal.

Mastery of the subject matter or diversified knowledge of principles and practice in broad areas of assignments and related fields:

* Ensures the rotating machinery availability, reliability and integrity to minimize production down time as well as to contribute to safety and production objectives.* Participates in monitoring and the development of the maintenance strategy.* Manages and ensures the quality of the rotating machinery service contracts.* Develops and executes engineering design packages.* Applies engineering principles, fundamental concepts and practices to solve day-to-day production issues;* Serves as a contract coordinator for outages and projects.* Oversees document control and configuration management processes;* Provides engineering and economic evaluations for projects.* Provides input to operating and capital budgets.* Performs root cause failure analysis.* Performs data collection for required station reporting.* Ensures that the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) is used as a tool to plan work execution and track technical information.* Performs other duties as requested or assigned.

During the construction and commissioning phase of the project, the incumbent will be working on an integrated team responsible for such things as development of a preventive maintenance program, determination of required spare parts, system turnover process, and development of a condition-based maintenance program.

This position requires at least three (3) years of professional oil refining, electric generating, gas or petrochemical industries engineering experience and at least five (5) years of professional engineering related experience overall.

* Ability to interface proficiently with Microsoft Office applications (Prefer experience with SAP work management system and OSIsoft PI software);* Experience with conditioned based maintenance processes and machinery management software;* Knowledge and application of engineering theories and principles, concepts and fundamentals;* Developmental experience in a professional engineering position;* Competency in applying engineering principles, fundamental concepts, practices and procedures requiring some evaluation, originality and/or ingenuity to achieve project objectives;* Understanding of and ability to apply knowledge of configuration management;* Ability to perform engineering calculations using applicable software programs (e.g. Minitab, Excel, etc.);* Planning, organizational and project management skills;* Ability to develop and exercise leadership skills;* Effective decision-making skills;* Effective oral and written communication skills (including technical writing);* Ability to think analytically and to solve complex problems;* Ability to interpret codes, regulations and practices;* Ability to work independently or in a team environment;* Ability to process information quickly and to effectively manage multiple tasks

Required:

* Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Mechanical preferred)

