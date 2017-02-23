Rotating Equipment Engineer

Orion Group
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 4:02am

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Rotating Equipment Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:
Support project handover, including Rotating Equipment discipline documentation.
Provide day-to-day discipline technical support to the operation in regards to equipment breakdown; including investigation of fault, defect resolution and execution of breakdown maintenance (including vendor liaison).
Support delivery of safety, integrity and environmental performance of asset.
Make use of Remote Performance Monitoring Tools (SmartSignal, System 1, etc) for the Operate Phase.
Review Project Maintenance Build and determine Safety Critical Equipment.
Review and support mechanical spares procurement
Responsible for compliance with asset discipline Performance Standards and completion of Formal Technical Assessments for Mechanical discipline.
Responsible for technical approval of operational procedures, deferrals and ORA's within discipline as appropriate.
Interface with functional teams as they execute discipline activities
SPA for agreed studies and minor engineering changes / modifications.

Contract position

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Rotating / Packaged Equipment Jobs
525412