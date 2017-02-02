Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Rotating Equipment Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Asset focal point for key Rotating Equipment vendors, direct liaison and interface to drive timely reporting, repairs and product improvements.

Attend quarterly contract performance review meetings providing constructive input targeted at continuous improvement.

Lead annual safety and production critical package surveys for gas compressor, diesel engines, pump and turbine packages as required.

Project manage rotating equipment major maintenance outages ensuring flawless execution against the execution plan.

Review vendor field service reports ensuring all relevant remedial actions are recorded and scheduled within the Work management System (WMS).

Liase regularly with condition monitoring lead engineer to ensure all machinery condition information is up to date and equipment health is understood and relevant remedial actions are scheduled accordingly.

Ensure reports and technical documentation is uploaded to the Company Sharepoint site.

Review current PMR's for Rotating Equipment, implementation of best practices and industry improvements in line with Company's Maintenance Strategy.

Involvement in contract tender and performance management discussions and improvements, as directed.

Regular equipment performance trending reviews, to ensure best process optimization, improvements and scheduling forecast for overhauls/interventions.

Focus on maintaining Industry Standard and Company Standards for uptime reliability and availability of critical equipment. Input into RCA's and PLMS.

Owner of critical equipment register, focusing on avoidance of single point failures and production optimisation.

Responsible for relevant input into yearly budget compilation, and input into monthly management of budget forecasts.

Interface with Company's Rotating Equipment TA, to share/adopt knowledge and best industry practices.

Ensuring correct and suitable stock levels are in place for all critical rotating equipment, with focus on cost reductions where applicable.

Take a technical lead in assisting the asset to identify Threats and Opportunities for potential improvements.

Identify equipment reliability projects, and help manage change control process.

Offshore site visits to assist in identifying Rotating Equipment problems and implement improvements.

Review and approve Maintenance change requests (P1, P2 & P3), where appropriate.

Monitor site compliance with the company rotating equipment maintenance strategies and request appropriate deviations to align with de-commissioning schedules.

Attend equipment Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) where applicable.

Take ownership and introduce where practical 'Innovation' and new ideas, into the assets with respect to Rotating Equipment design and maintenance to improve overall performance and reliability.

Education

HND or ideally degree qualified or equivalent in a Mechanical engineering discipline

Skills & Experience

Significant previous experience gained in an engineering, original equipment manufacturer or upstream oil and gas organization

Strong project management skills, drive and performance delivery focus

Strong engineering and maintenance experience with Rotating Machinery, in an upstream oil and gas business

Experience of contractors processes, procedures, estimating methods and delivery process

Technical expertise with a proven ability to provide technical leadership and guidance

Contract psotion

