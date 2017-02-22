RF Technicians

About the Role:- Looking for Quality candidates with 2 way radio experience & preferably exposure to cellular mobile networks.
- Exposure to installation practices across mobile networks in Australia
- Familiarity to GRN and NSW Telco Authority practices
- Open communicators with demonstrated RF experience, good work ethic and a willingness to learn will also be considered.
- Strong remuneration on offer for the appropriate candidate.
For more information about this role please contact our Perth office