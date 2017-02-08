Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
United Kingdom
Posted on
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 2:55am
About the Role:Are you an experienced RF Design Engineer looking for a fresh challenge?
A specialist Defence company in the south west is looking for an experienced RF Design Engineer to assist in upcoming projects. A background in satellite communications or telecommunications would be advantageous.
Rate - £40-45ph on a 6 month initial contract.
To be considered for the role you must meet the following criteria:
*Degree within physics/Engineering or extensive Industry experience
*RF circuit design ranging between DC-6GHz up to 40GHz
*Experience in the Design, analysis and development of RF Converters / Mixers / LNAs.
*Knowledge of high frequency design tools e.g. Agilent ADS or HFSS
If you would like to discuss the role in more detail please contact me on 0117 428 7338 or Maxwell.davies@spencer-ogden.com
Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category
Electrical Engineering Jobs
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply
Job ID
524260