Company Spencer Ogden

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 524260

Are you an experienced RF Design Engineer looking for a fresh challenge?A specialist Defence company in the south west is looking for an experienced RF Design Engineer to assist in upcoming projects. A background in satellite communications or telecommunications would be advantageous.Rate - £40-45ph on a 6 month initial contract.To be considered for the role you must meet the following criteria:*Degree within physics/Engineering or extensive Industry experience*RF circuit design ranging between DC-6GHz up to 40GHz*Experience in the Design, analysis and development of RF Converters / Mixers / LNAs.*Knowledge of high frequency design tools e.g. Agilent ADS or HFSSIf you would like to discuss the role in more detail please contact me on 0117 428 7338 or Maxwell.davies@spencer-ogden.com Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.