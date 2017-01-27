Company Huxley Engineering

Location Manchester,Greater Manchester,England

HVAC Designers with good proficiency on Autodesk Revit required for an initial 6 months contract to work on large construction projects.

The Client is a large construction company and as a result of regular repeat business from a number of blue chip clients they are seeking HVAC Revit Designers to supplement their existing design team in Manchester.

Candidates must be proficient with the use of Autodesk Revit and AutoCAD.

Experience of working on large pharmaceutical or industrial projects would be an advantage but is not essential.



Key Qualifications/Experience

*Extensive experience in the construction industry

*Proficient in Revit and AutoCAD

*HVAC experience

*General computer literacy

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category HVAC Designer Jobs

