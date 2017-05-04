Revenue Analyst

Company NES Global Talent

Location Bartlesville

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Financial Analyst Jobs

Salary $36 to $38 Per hour

Job ID 554731

Performs monthly and annual closing processes including preparing monthly reports, month end journal entries, variance analysis and account reconciliations. Coordinates and reviews various management reporting processes for generation assets including off-balance sheet reporting, revenue analysis, and accounts receivable aging. Assists with preparation of financial schedules required by corporate accounting to meet internal and external requests. Organizes, prioritizes and completes multiple tasks simultaneously with a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail. Conducts research, track and resolve accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies. Assists with special projects as needed. Prepares and supports other initiatives as requested including assistance with system upgrade, data migration, new entity integration and other special projects assigned.Typically 3 - 5 years of experience. Intermediate level. Moving towards full competency. Requires a broader, general understanding of discipline. Identifies problems and develops potential solutions. Makes decisions within well defined parameters.The Revenue Accounting teams are responsible for applying pricing and rates to the allocated volumes in accordance with contractual obligations, regulatory requirements, COPAS guidelines and company policy. Revenue is then distributed back to the owners based on ownership detail provided by other groups.This position is responsible for recording revenue, handling invoices, reconciling accounts, and answering owner, audit or regulatory inquiries. An analyst is expected to have the ability to analyze monthly results to ensure financial accuracy and possess effective communication skills with internal and external customers. Bachelors degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, or other analytical discipline.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.