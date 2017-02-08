Renewable Analyst

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Chinan Township
Posted on
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 7:15pm
About the Role:They are looking for renewable analysts that are able to identity opportunity for clients in renewable projects globally. This exciting opportunity provides growth and strong knowledge of the renewable market is required. Speaking in fluent English & Chinese is required as most clients will be chinese.
Key responsibilities:
* Strong client facing background
* Strong M&A knowledge
* Renewable investment background
* Implementing of strategy development plan
* Business negotiation
* Drafting of project proposal
* Finance planning of project
* Preliminary due diligence of project
This is an opportunity for a analyst to grow their career with one of the top consulting firm in the world. Knowledge of Investment in renewable projects will be a bonus.
Salary on offer up to USD 4800 per month excluding bonus + excellent and benefits provided
To apply or to know more about this exciting opportunity please apply to this advert with an updated CV to clarlynn.tan@spencer-ogden.com in word format detailing experience in the above areas, and we will be in touch!
Registration no: R1658538
EA License no: 13C632
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
Sub_Category
Solar Energy Jobs,Wind Energy Jobs
Salary
$25000 to $43000 Per year
Apply
Job ID
524076