Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Reliability Engineer, based in Aberdeen.



Develops and maintains KPIs for Asset and equipment reliability.

Monitors and indicate trends in reliability KPIs, focused on Safety Hazards and Production Loss Elimination.

Prepares reliability improvement proposals for Asset Manager and Onshore Maintenance Superintendent.

Facilitates 5 Why and Root Cause Analysis for reliability issues, prepares reports for Asset Manager.

Analyses failure and loss reports and identifies reliability issues.

Identifies and highlights requirements for improvement of tools to collect, analyze and improve of the reliability.

Contributes to Life Extension projects by identification of existing or foreseen reliability issues.

Performs and/or leads Failure Mode and Effect Analysis where required.

Performs and/or facilitates Criticality Assessment of equipment or spare parts.

Assures proper documentation of performed actions.

Analyses Maintenance Strategies for equipment and identifies improvement opportunities to increase reliability.

Provides reliability input to Corporate Management System and Engineering Standards



Relevant experience of direct involvement in reliability.

Good knowledge of Maintenance Management System.

Offshore & FPSO experience is highly desirable.

English excellent, verbally as well as in writing.

Working Knowledge of Reliability Centered Maintenance methodology.

Knowledge of relevant reliability standards (14224, 20815, and others) and methods (RCA, RCFA, FMECA).

BOSIET & MIST Certificates



Contract position

