Regulatory Affairs Manager - South east - Excellent Rates

About the Role:

A rapidly expanding pharmaceutical company is currently looking for an RA manager to join them on a contract basis starting in February at their site in the South east of England.

Main Responsibilities:

* Preparation and submission of new registration packages, renewal packages and variation packages. This requires to liaise with the contract manufacturing plants, with relevant internal functions and also with affiliates if necessary.* Reply to RA questions raised by local Health Authorities, via local distribution partners, or other relevant stakeholders.* Validation of packaging and promotional materials.* Regulatory support during the qualification of new API suppliers and distribution partners.* Keep the internal Regulatory Affairs database up-to-date.

Minimum Requirements:

* Educated to degree level within life sciences* Substantial experience (5+ years) working within medicines regulatory affairs, ideally within OTC and substance based medical devices regulatory affairs* Experience with biocide, cosmetics and food supplements regulatory affairs* Experience should include project managing regulatory / registration projects, ideally with experience working with Regulatory Authorities outside the EU* Experience of providing regulatory advice/support/services to cross-functional teams and senior management

