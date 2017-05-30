Regional Training Manager

About the Role:

The Role:
Fircroft- Riyadh is looking for a Regional Training Manager with the below criteria:

Saudi male with minimum bachelor degree and 5 yrs experience in training prefered training experience in military or defence companies.

Experience in Vocational training/ on the job training.

Experience in delivering courseware

Experience in border security system training.

Sound understanding of SAT, TNA, TDD & TD

Understanding the roles and responsibilities of CONOPS


Candidate should be able to manage a regional training centre.

Job Location: Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia


If you are interested kindly forward your CV to:


