About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft- Riyadh is looking for a Regional Training Manager with the below criteria:



Saudi male with minimum bachelor degree and 5 yrs experience in training prefered training experience in military or defence companies.

Experience in Vocational training/ on the job training.

Experience in delivering courseware

Experience in border security system training.

Sound understanding of SAT, TNA, TDD & TD

Understanding the roles and responsibilities of CONOPS



Candidate should be able to manage a regional training centre.



Job Location: Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia





