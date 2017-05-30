About the Role:
The Role:
Fircroft- Riyadh is looking for a Regional Training Manager with the below criteria:
Saudi male with minimum bachelor degree and 5 yrs experience in training prefered training experience in military or defence companies.
Experience in Vocational training/ on the job training.
Experience in delivering courseware
Experience in border security system training.
Sound understanding of SAT, TNA, TDD & TD
Understanding the roles and responsibilities of CONOPS
Candidate should be able to manage a regional training centre.
Job Location: Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia
