Regional New Product Introduction (NPI) Planner

About the Role:

Provides insight to how to improve the quality and robustness of the NPI and LC process through analysis and general support to the NPI and LC Manager.

Provides support to the NPI and LC Manager in the preparation of material necessary for a successful Regional New Product Introduction Meeting, Regional Product Management Review (PMR) and Regional Supply Review (RSR).

Provides general analytical support to the NPI and LC Planners.

Reports on the progress of Streamline/ODIMS requests to change the supply chain product catalogue to ensure changes made on time.

Provides demand and inventory status reports for product phase in and phase out plans.

Coordinates data collection (e.g. product costs) in support of any business tenders

Supports the NPI and LC Manager in the development and maintenance of the team's NPI & LC continuous improvement action plans

Manage ODIMS project as directed by the NPI Manager

Develop a monthly KPI Dashboard that tracks all NPI benefits clearly showing improvements on service, cash and cogs.

A monthly tracker on NPI master data compliance showing gaps and improvement plans for where exceptions exist.

A key tag to support Industrial and Global Marine and Energy (GME) businesses.

Responsible for all cancel product/SKU requests and assessing the impact on the plants and warehouses, establishing potential issues and identifying solutions to minimise the write off through obsolescence.

IFOT %

Stock availability %

% of new products launched on time

Inventory volume and days of cover

SLOBS volume and value

Stock write off costs

University degree

Bachelor/MBA or equivalent specialization in Supply Chain Management preferred

Supply Planning Accreditation (APICS or similar) preferred

Continuous Improvement Accreditation (Six Sigma, Lean, Design Excellence, PMP) preferred

Knowledge and experience of New Product Introduction and Lifecycle project and program management and a good understanding of its importance to the business

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail

High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools (e.g. MI/SAP Business Objects)

Knowledge and use of JDE Planning and SAP

Proven experience in marketing, SC planning or logistics, customer service experience an advantage

Project Management an advantage

Level 3 in Project Management Understanding Supply Chain Business Acumen Aggregate Planning Master Production Scheduling (MPS) and Rough Cut Capacity Planning (RCCP)



Level 2 in Inventory Planning Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) Material Requirements Planning (MRP) and Planning Systems



This role may be based in any of the A&P location: Australia, India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea, Japan
Relocation available: No
Travel required: Yes - up to 25%
Is this a part time position? No
About BP: Our business is the exploration, production, refining, trading and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.
The Lubricants SPU is a world leader in the lubricants industry, trading in over 50 countries and with a turnover in excess of $8 billion. The SPU is made up of 5 sales and marketing regions, 2 global businesses and 3 global functional units: Lubricants Supply Chain, Global Marketing Unit and Product Development & Technology.
We are one of the most diverse business units in the BP Group with people working together in a truly global team. Excellent teamwork, rapid sharing of information and knowledge across teams and time zones help to differentiate us from our competition.
Segment: Downstream
Closing Date: 17-Mar-2017