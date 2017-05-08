Reformer Process Expert

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

1. Conduct required studies to achieve higher potential for energy efficiency by revamping of ageing reformers.

2. Building knowledge base for future syngas reforming technologies including feedstock flexibility through advanced catalyst and advance Tube Metallurgy.

3. Work with Reformers Expert Group and Affiliates to achieve best possible yield.

4. Develop Best Practices and Manufacturing Standards that improves performance globally.

5. Develop performance KPIs and work with affiliates to track the performance globally and develop improvement recommendations.

6. Work with Reformers Expert Group to develop strategic alliance with OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for technological strength, handling complexity, Operational Excellence including revamps and bottlenecks.

7. Support development of CLIENT own Technology.

8. Participate in benchmarking activities in the areas of Reformers and set performance improvement recommendations. Also work as consultant to affiliates to check and qualify gap closing actions.

9. Support all networking activities emerging from the Reformers Expert Group and Process Support.

10. Disseminate knowledge and expertise to affiliates personnel through training, troubleshooting and various networking activities.

11. Participate in complex RCAs in reformers area in specific and process area in general.

12. Resolve Reformers related Performance killers, chronic issues and MSR (Manufacturing Support Requests).



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* BS in Chemical Engineering.

* Qualified in conducting Energy study and plant overall simulation.

* Possesses good presentation skills.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* 15 year experience in the area of syngas reforming process technical support.

* Have worked with more than one reformer design and plant.

* Participated in reformer and plant wide TA planning, optimizing and execution.

* Participated in RCAs and HAZOP reviews and qualified/certified in both.

* Has conducted multiple energy studies.



About Fircroft:

