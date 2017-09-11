Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:



Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Recruitment Manager, based in Aberdeen.



RESPONSIBILITIES Include:

Drive excellent business relationships with hiring managers, candidates and external providers ensuring compliance and best practice across the function

Lead the delivery of an end to end recruitment function to stakeholders

Design and deliver targeted recruitment campaigns throughout the UK

Lead initiatives to increase the size of the candidate talent pool

Manage our PSL improving the quality and consistency of candidates received



KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

Established supervisor or manager with experience of high volume recruitment within an in-house recruitment environment preferred

Proven understanding of the market and its key drivers

Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills

Proactive, creative and adaptable to change and manage multiple priorities

Established negotiation and influencing skills advantageous



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916245.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Recruitment Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now