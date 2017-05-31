Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Maintains thorough understanding and knowledge of current hiring practices, recruitment strategies, and staffing industry trends.

Analyzes client recruiting needs and works with business development team to develop and deliver recruiting strategy.

Develops and maintains relationships with recruiting sources.

Ensures successful implementation of strategic recruiting plan.

Ensures timely candidate placements and healthy pipeline of qualified candidates.

Understands client’s needs to create accurate job order and successful candidate placement.

Maintains regular communication with client regarding order status and candidate updates.

Facilitates the selection process including: screening and assessing candidates, administering evaluations, conducting interviews and reference checks, and making hiring decisions.

Develops and delivers client orientation/on-boarding programs for temporary employees.

Maximizes temporary employee conversion and direct hire fee income.

High School Diploma or equivalent marketing or related field relevant experience.

3 – 5 years recruiting, staffing or vendor management experience required.

Demonstrated experience in screening, hiring, orienting, training, assigning, and managing temporary employees. Must also be able to market candidates to hiring managers and negotiate salary rates.

Must be able to function in complex and matrix environments with multiple stakeholders.

Ability to develop strong working relationships with all levels of individuals is essential.

Good communication (both verbal and written), negotiation, interpersonal and decision-making skills are required.

Individual must be able to function independently/autonomously yet know when to get management involved.

Must also be comfortable presenting to and influencing many levels of management

Must be innovative in their approach, willing to take risks and operate successfully in ambiguous situations.

Attention to detail - with the ability to multi-task, use sound judgment and prioritize are necessary.

Strong leadership, problem solving and decision making skills required.

Must have proficient computer skills including Word, Excel and PowerPoint. (Familiar with Workday is a plus)

Recruiting or Staffing: 3 – 5 years experience

Oil & Gas Recruiting Staffing experience

3rd party experience a plus

Word, Excel and PowerPoint. (Familiar with Workday is a plus)

Job Type Contract

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Recruitment Consultant Jobs

Salary $25 to $35 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 576935

The Recruiter is responsible for driving all aspects of the talent relationship management process for exempt and non-exempt candidates. Temporary and permanent staff. This may involve full cycle recruiting (screening, scheduling, interviewing, testing, managing the hiring manager relationship, negotiating, employment branding, benefit and culture questions, and follow through after the candidate is hired).Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.