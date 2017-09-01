About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is looking for a Receptionist (temporary position) to join our Canary Wharf office. You will join the in house Facilities team who provide a high quality service to staff and visitors. The position will be for 5 days (11th Sept - 15th Sept) . Hours of work are 8am-5pm.
Responsibilities
* To answer internal and external calls in a professional and courteous manner via the company switchboard
* To assist callers to achieve a satisfactory outcome to the enquiry or escalate the call as appropriate
* To politely greet all staff and visitors
* To ensure all visitors undergo the company induction in line with company procedures
* To ensure all visitors and staff that cannot produce an Amec Foster Wheeler ID are issued with the appropriate security pass
* To set up new starters with a building pass and a phone number when required; and to update records
* To ensure the reception area, floor and meeting rooms are kept at a high standard of cleanliness at all times
* To assist staff with meeting room bookings
* To print rail tickets when instructed to do so
* To answer and action calls from the Facilities Helpdesk if requested to do so by the Facilities Manager
* To ensure no contractors start work without filling out the appropriate risk assessment
* To sort mail and courier items delivered to reception as required
* To assist staff and visitors to the best of your ability with any requests/queries they may have
Skills/ Qualifications
* IT Literate (Excel/Word/PowerPoint Etc)
* Previous experience of working in an office environment in a similar role
* Customer-focused approach to duties
* Good understanding of office administration processes and practices, and able to prioritise queries appropriately