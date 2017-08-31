RBI Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:
* Act as a power user for all reliability issues in the plant.

* Provide needed feedback for all stakeholders in the R&M teams.

* Facilitate RMT meetings and follow up with the needed actions for the meeting.

* Develop customized queries in Reliability system (Meridium) system as per the requirement of Management and each methodology engineers and users.

* Responsible for administration and coordination of Production Management Process (PMP) and KPIs Module and ensuring Data Quality inputs across the site.

* Liaise with Client in the following areas: A. MCE Reliability methodologies requirement.

* B. Coordinate with Client MCE Meridium issues.

* Verify SAP-PM data integrity and act as responsible for administration and coordination of Production Management Process (PMP) and KPIs Module and ensuring Data Quality inputs.

* Ensure investigation is being chartered as per RCA Management System. Maintain MTA & DE KPIs

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Degree in Engineering
* 5 + years of experience in petrochemical, refinery or manufacturing company

Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
