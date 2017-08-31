RBI Engineer

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

* Act as a power user for all reliability issues in the plant.



* Provide needed feedback for all stakeholders in the R&M teams.



* Facilitate RMT meetings and follow up with the needed actions for the meeting.



* Develop customized queries in Reliability system (Meridium) system as per the requirement of Management and each methodology engineers and users.



* Responsible for administration and coordination of Production Management Process (PMP) and KPIs Module and ensuring Data Quality inputs across the site.



* Liaise with Client in the following areas: A. MCE Reliability methodologies requirement.



* B. Coordinate with Client MCE Meridium issues.



* Verify SAP-PM data integrity and act as responsible for administration and coordination of Production Management Process (PMP) and KPIs Module and ensuring Data Quality inputs.



* Ensure investigation is being chartered as per RCA Management System. Maintain MTA & DE KPIs



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree in Engineering

* 5 + years of experience in petrochemical, refinery or manufacturing company



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

