About the Role:
I am currently recruiting for a QA/RA Specialist for a Medical Devices client based in the North East on a CONTRACT basis.
The client are looking for a Specialist to:
1 To act as an approver of production documentation and associated artwork/documentation used by the end customer and for internal use, and to make the documents effective.
2 To act as an approver of site and departmental standard operating procedures, and to raise new procedures where necessary.
3 To assist with all global registration related activities.
4 To assist with the maintenance of the site Quality Management System, including updating of documentation where necessary.
5 To participate in the preparation of Safety Data Sheets and/or act as an approver of Safety Data Sheets and associated documentation
Key Skills:
1 Knowledge and experience of Quality Management Systems e.g. ISO9001, ISO 13485 and the US Quality System Regulation.
2 Knowledge and experience in regulatory requirements according to ISO 13485, IVDD (98/79/EC) and FDA Quality Systems Regulation.
3 Knowledge of requirements of Product Technical files for IVD.
Contract Length: 12 Months plus
Location: North East
Start Date: ASAP
If this sounds like something that would interest you then please send an updated version of your CV and I will be in touch.
To find out more about Huxley Engineering, please visit www.huxleyengineering.com
Huxley, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales