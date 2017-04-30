Rail Business Development Manager

Company Energy Jobline

Jacobs is one of the world's leading providers in technical, professional and construction services. We specialise in architecture, engineering and construction, operations and maintenance, as well as scientific and consulting. Our client portfolio includes industrial, commercial, and government clients across multiple markets and geographies.About the opportunityIn 2015, NSW Government announced a commitment to invest $38billion in the transport sector, particularly in public transport such as heavy rail, metro and light rail.Our Sydney Rail team is currently undertaking some of the most significant city shaping mass transit and rail projects within the region. As a result of continued growth, we are looking for a Rail Inside Sales Manager to further grow our rail market share in Sydney. Rail is a fast growing part of Jacob's business and you will work across our regions linking our transport experience.Reporting to the Regional Inside Sales Manager this role will take total ownership of the end to end rail related bid opportunity, working with Subject Matter Experts to develop distinctive value propositions that enhance our position by leveraging off Jacobs's global network to identify and put forward Jacobs' unique capabilities and resources.With a successful track record completing bids with values in the $millions, the ideal candidate will have gained their experience in a similar engineering services firm. As a natural leader, you will demonstrate the ability to work at an operational and strategic level, manage multiple projects and encourage innovative problem solving. Working with a high degree of autonomy, you will have excellent communication skills and be comfortable with managing priorities and deadlines. Your assertiveness and influencing skills will ensure your success working with stakeholders in this high pressured environment.This is an outstanding career opportunity to join an organisation that is a market leader and has a track record of winning high profile work.Why JacobsAt Jacobs we offer rewarding careers with ongoing development opportunities, flexible working arrangements and a culture that is collaborative and inclusive. We believe in collaboration and knowledge sharing, from global virtual teams to local work sharing options.Achieve more with a global brand. Apply online by clicking on the link below.Please note: If you are being represented by a recruitment agency you will not be considered, to be considered you will need to apply directly to Jacobs.