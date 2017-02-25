RA Labeling Consultant - Northwest - £50-60/h

Company Vivid Resourcing

A global Pharmaceutical client of mine with multiple sites across Europe is currently looking for a Regulatory Labeling Consultant to join them on a contract basis at their site in the North West.

* Co-ordinate the creation, approval, and implementation of commercial printed labeling in collaboration with various functions* Co-ordinate and lead cross-functional teams in the development and lifetime maintenance of the US, EU and other regional packaging component labeling for all commercial products* Provide tactical and strategic guidance to product labeling teams* Manage labeling submissions for US and EU* Keep up to date with industry labeling trends related to packaging and labeling implementation* Interpret regional labeling regulations and guidance* Contribute the regulatory labeling perspective in support of novel packaging design initiatives* Ensure proper version control and document integrity of packaging component labeling, printed labeling artworks and other assigned labeling documents* Originate precedent searches, create and maintain labeling comparisons, and assist in analysis of competitive labeling* Interact with Marketing Company colleagues regarding global artworks as appropriate

* Relevant Life Sciences Degree* At least 5 years industry experience* At least 3 years Regulatory experience within Labelling* Good knowledge of Regulatory Labelling guidelines* Excellent verbal and written skills* Excellent communication skills* Excellent interpersonal skills* Ability to work under pressure

Job type: Contract

Duration: 12 Months

Location: Northwest UK

Salary: £50-60/h

