RA Consultant - Hertfordshire - £££££

About the Role:
A Global Medical Device client of mine is currently looking for a Regulatory Consultant to join them on a permanent basis at their site in Hertfordshire.
Main Responsibilities:
* Risk Management
* Change Control
* SOP Writing
* STED Documentation
* Technical Files for CE Marking
Minimum Requirements:
* 4+ years Regulatory experience in the Medical Device industry
* Experience working with Class I, IIa, IIb, III Medical Devices
* EU Product Registrations
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills
* Excellent interpersonal skills
Vacancy Summary:
Job Type: Perm
Start Date: ASAP
Salary: Negotiable (DOE)
Location: Hertfordshire
If you are interested in this position or know anyone who might be please get in touch ASAP with an up to date CV and I'll be in touch immediately to discuss setting up an interview.