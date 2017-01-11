Quantity Surveyor / SQS

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Kent,England

About the Role:

Quantity Surveyor/Senior Quantity Surveyor - Contract - Highways

I am currently looking to recruit a QS/SQS for one of my large civils contractors in the South of England for a Highways Project.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate/have experience in:

* Working on large civils projects, specifically highways.* Experience working NEC Option E contracts up to the value of £5 million.* Subcontract measures and payments, preparing applications for submission to the Employer, and dealing with Compensation Events.* A thorough understanding of NEC Contracts is essential.* Available ASAP.

My client are offering:

* Initially 2/3 days p/week work which will ramp up as the project progresses* Initial 6 month contract (scope to extend)* Based out of Sevenoaks initially > moving to Godstone* An immediate start

If you would be interested in this role or know of someone who would be please call me on 0141 212 8600 or alternatively email me on

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Civil Construction Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

