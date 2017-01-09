Quantity Surveyor - Hydropower- Philippines

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Manila
Posted on
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 2:01am
About the Role:Quantity Surveyor
Philippines
Permanent position based on site
Hydropower and Dams
Our client, based in the Philippines, is a one of the largest local power companies in the region and is now looking to add to their world-class engineering team.
One of their more urgent openings is for a Quantity Surveyor to work full-time on site on an upcoming hydroelectric project.
Start date- within 1-2 months.
Job Description
*Prepares plans, budgets, bills of quantities and other documentation including reports
*Performs risk analysis evaluations
*Project cost control
*Makes valuations
*Arranges payments to supplier(s) and contractor(s)
*Provides the Project / Construction Management Team advice and forecasts about costs
*Coordinates with internal team (engineers and project managers with various degrees of experience) and relevant external parties
*Assists in the development activities of hydropower projects in the pipeline
*Participates actively in the Company's QESH programs, projects and activities
*Performs other ad-hoc duties
Experience Required
* At least 10 years experience in relevant field
* Bachelors degree in civil engineering or similar
* Prior experience working on Hydropower/ Dams work
* Able to work full-time, on-site, in remote area
* Proven track record within QS in Philippines
This exciting opportunity will be open for only a short time, so to find out more please send a copy of your CV to gareth.johnston@spencer-ogden.com or get in touch for a confidential discussion.
Registration ID- R1550425
License Number: 13C6321
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Administration Jobs
Sub_Category
Contracts Administration Jobs
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply
Job ID
515109