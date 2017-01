Quantity Surveyor - Hydropower- Philippines

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Manila

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Administration Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 515109

Quantity SurveyorPhilippinesPermanent position based on siteHydropower and DamsOur client, based in the Philippines, is a one of the largest local power companies in the region and is now looking to add to their world-class engineering team.One of their more urgent openings is for a Quantity Surveyor to work full-time on site on an upcoming hydroelectric project.Start date- within 1-2 months.Job Description*Prepares plans, budgets, bills of quantities and other documentation including reports*Performs risk analysis evaluations*Project cost control*Makes valuations*Arranges payments to supplier(s) and contractor(s)*Provides the Project / Construction Management Team advice and forecasts about costs*Coordinates with internal team (engineers and project managers with various degrees of experience) and relevant external parties*Assists in the development activities of hydropower projects in the pipeline*Participates actively in the Company's QESH programs, projects and activities*Performs other ad-hoc dutiesExperience Required* At least 10 years experience in relevant field* Bachelors degree in civil engineering or similar* Prior experience working on Hydropower/ Dams work* Able to work full-time, on-site, in remote area* Proven track record within QS in PhilippinesThis exciting opportunity will be open for only a short time, so to find out more please send a copy of your CV to gareth.johnston@spencer-ogden.com or get in touch for a confidential discussion.Registration ID- R1550425License Number: 13C6321For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321