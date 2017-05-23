Quantity Surveyor

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Ellesmere Port,Cheshire,England

About the Role:

Various projects are undertaken from the Canalside facility, predominately this is the maintenance and construction of above ground, flat bottomed storage tanks. Pipe and steelwork fabrication is also undertaken in the fabrication shops.

Duties include:

* Management of profit and loss accounts* Client applications* Debt management* Commercial risk management

Key Roles and Responsibilities

* Attend progress/planning meetings, identify and report areas of concern regarding the commercial viability of projects to be delivered within budget* Ensure own workload is planned in an effective way to deliver required outputs in line with agreed timescales and considering the impact on key stakeholders* Build good working relationships with key stakeholders within the project management team. Communication is key in identifying risks to the project and then prioritising workload accordingly* Prepare and analyse project performance management information present, with commentary, on a monthly basis for review to Senior Management* Assist in the compilation of the project forecast and lead commercially on the reporting and monitoring of this. Any variances between forecast and actual should be quantified and analysed* Produce target costs for sub -contractors as required and produce incentive schemes for direct labour teams to increase productivity and reduce costs* Review and interrogate monthly CVR highlighting areas for concern and formulating an improvement plan to reduce the costs* Monitoring of project performance, workload and cost* Monitoring of project and programme delivery* Investigation of anomalies in recording of data* Ensure correct allocation of costs to projects* Analysis of project performance, financial and non-financial* Analyse and interpret management information on projects* Proactively seek and implement continuous improvement initiatives, and communicate across business for wider implementation* Monitor sub- contractor performance against productivity targets* Manage the commercial governance surrounding both the clients and Amec Foster Wheeler procedures including sub contract payments, orders, accruals.* Dispute resolution

Experience in the tankage sector would be an advantage but is not essential. A confident versatile individual who is able to influence, lead and deliver, work well under pressure and consistently manages themselves and their workload efficiently. The ability to work to deadlines is essential.

* Degree or equivalent quslification in Quantity Surveying* Ability to interpret Contract Terms.* Knowledge of NEC (Options A & C) form of contract* Project experience, with involvement in change control and risk management* Knowledge / experience surrounding management of risk budgets and associated analysis* Experience in the compilation & presentation of cost and value reports / analysis across a portfolio of projects* Good communication, interaction / team-working, presentation and negotiation skills* Good working knowledge of Excel is essential e.g. pivot tables, vlookups.* Commercial Thinking* Excellent time management skills* Achieving results* Flexibility to work additional hours as and when required* Willingness to travel and be away from home (on an ad hoc basis)* Highly developed co-ordination and organisational skills* Have the ability to pay attention to detail* Be a team player but be able to work alone* Demonstrable ability to work on smaller multiple projects and complete high quality work against strict and conflicting deadlines

** Must have Proof of Right to Work in the European Union **

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Quantity Surveyor Jobs

Salary £38000 to £42000 Per year

