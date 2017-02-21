Quantity Surveyor

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Basingstoke,Hampshire,England
Posted on 
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 - 4:01am

About the Role:

My client in Basingstoke currently require a Quantity Surveyor for 5 months (likely to extend).

Skills/experience



* 3 + years of Quantity Surveying experience
* M&E experience
* Price valuation and sub-contractor management experience
* A valid CSCS card

They are looking to interview this week with a view to start ASAP.

If you're interested in this position please email me your updated CV and your availability to interview/start.

We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Building Services / HVAC Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
525222