Quality & OPEX Manager

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Quantity Surveying

Job ID 574484

Seize the opportunity to take on a highly visible position providing you the chance to influence, develop and lead - at the very forefront of technology. You will be part of HVDC within the Power Grids division in Ludvika. The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Please find out more about our world leading technology atTasks:You will be overall responsible for OPEX within HVDC Products, including power electronic valve deliveries and product development. Another part of your responsibilities will be to develop and globally manage the quality work of HVDC Products. This will involve continuously ensuring improvements, managing OTD as well as 4Q and increasing product efficiency. You will also establish and follow up on metrics such as OPQ, OTD as well as product specific metrics and methods. Furthermore, this position will involve business development, visiting our partners in China and India and playing a vital part in our management team. You will report to the HVDC Product Manager.Requirements:To succeed in this position, you need to be a senior manager with the drive and skills needed to manage change. Equally important is your interest in both technology and people. This position also puts high demands on you being organized and responsive. Given your confidence - in both yourself and your leadership - you successfully lead and inspire people to deliver quality work.You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent, along with several years' experience from managing product development and leading quality work within large organizations. Knowledge of working hands-on within a producing unit is preferable. Proficiency in English is a must, written and spoken alike.