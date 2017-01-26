About the Role:
Urgent - Quality Inspector - Hand Held Measuring Equipment - 3 Months - £12-14 per hour - Northampton
A client of mine who works in the packaging sector but currently dealing with Automotive Equipment has an urgent role for a Quality Inspector.
The role
-Checking parts and sampling project equipment
-Using hand held measuring devices to measure up to 0.5 mm
Key skills
-Familiarity with hand held measuring equipment to 0.5 mm
-Reading engineering drawings
If this role appeals to you please send me your CV ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry