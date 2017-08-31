Company Fircroft

Location Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin

About the Role:

The Role:



Position to which it reports Quality Manager

Objective The Quality Engineer is responsible for monitoring and participating in the improvement of quality systems that pertain to pertinent areas of expertise and job responsibilities, and is responsible for APQP on programs that are assigned.



Main responsibilities -Ensure that all potential failures created by internal processes are adequately controlled to ensure that the customer will not receive non-conforming product. -Determine sufficient method of inspection for identified failure modes. -Develop operator work instructions pertaining to inspection including gauging. -Facilitate and approve all root cause analysis ensuring that all necessary documentation is updated. -Maintain positive relationships with customers through visitation programs, prompt attention to complaints and assuring the shipment of quality parts. -Manage the actions with regard to customer's quality incidents.

Profile requirements



Education Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Quality, or related field Languages English Experience 3-5 years' quality experience in a die casting/ foundry environment. -Microsoft office experience -Knowledge of SAP -Six sigma training, black belt, or green belt, ISO 9000, 14000, 14001, and TS 16949 experience preferred -Experience with APQP processes



Soft skills -Ability to work with little direction -Strong problem solving skills -Excellent communication skills -Customer focused -Detail oriented -Innovative and creative ability to work with a team



Salary £55000 to £63000 Per year

