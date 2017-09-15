Quality Assurance Manager

About the Role:
*Support the implementation and operation of the Quality Management System in order to maintain cGMP compliance.
*Performance and documentation of root cause/corrective action investigations required for complaints, rejections, deviations, non-conformances etc.
*Co-ordinate and control cleaning validation activities.
*Input into the design and implementation of qualification/validation studies for equipment/systems/processes and subsequent reporting and review.
*Perform internal/external cGMP and themed audits in accordance with relevant audit schedules.
*Maintenance of documentation systems for complaints, NCRs, SOPs, change controls etc.
*Participation in Product Quality Review process
*QA review of manufacturing documents prior to QP release.
*Co-ordinate and present internal GMP training courses
*Handle customer audits and regulatory inspections
