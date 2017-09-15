Quality Assurance Manager

Company Vivid Resourcing

*Support the implementation and operation of the Quality Management System in order to maintain cGMP compliance.*Performance and documentation of root cause/corrective action investigations required for complaints, rejections, deviations, non-conformances etc.*Co-ordinate and control cleaning validation activities.*Input into the design and implementation of qualification/validation studies for equipment/systems/processes and subsequent reporting and review.*Perform internal/external cGMP and themed audits in accordance with relevant audit schedules.*Maintenance of documentation systems for complaints, NCRs, SOPs, change controls etc.*Participation in Product Quality Review process*QA review of manufacturing documents prior to QP release.*Co-ordinate and present internal GMP training courses*Handle customer audits and regulatory inspectionsIf interested, please send your CVHowever if you do not think you fit this role, please feel free to send your CV to me and I will try my best to assist you where possible.