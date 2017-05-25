QC Instrumentation Inspector

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities

* Reporting to the Site QAQC Manager

* Responsibilities will include:

o Monitoring and implementation of QMS Procedures, PQP, ITP & method statements and reporting deviations from management system / contractual requirements of the projects.

o Verifying that all necessary inspections and tests, as required by the project and statutory regulations, are carried out and appropriate records are updated and maintained.

o Coordinating quality activities with subcontractors and any other individual parties who may be working on the same site.

o Coordination with clients / third party, in accordance with approved ITP, for agreed witness inspections & tests.

o Ensuring close-out of all snags / punch-points within the time frame agreed with the client.

o Reviewing and performing material receiving inspection as per company and client requirements, applicable standards / specifications etc.

o Performing assigned in-process and final products inspection and tests.

o Monitoring all installation and inspection of instrumentation work with respective of Quality ITPs and Checklist.

o Monitoring and inspection of Loop checking.

o Evaluate the Factory Acceptance Test

o Preparing inspection & test reports of completed inspections & tests.

o Ensuring all equipment's, tools and materials meet with the project quality requirements and that personnel have been adequately trained to use them safely.

o Identification of non-calibrated equipment's and informing Subcontractor QC for expediting arrangements with Calibration agencies for timely calibration of the equipment's.

o Liaison with client representative concerning quality matters on site.

o To be conversant with the company QHSE procedures & policies and ensure that all the people on the site observe and implement them.

o Identifying near miss and nonconformities in materials, products, processes, procedures and reporting the near miss / nonconformities in the near miss / nonconformity report.

o Verification of implementation of corrective & preventive actions against the nonconformities and reporting results to QA/QC Engineer and line managers, if necessary.

o Preparation of final quality dossiers / test packs and maintaining backups of completed quality dossiers / test packs.

o Submitting weekly report and requested information / statistics to Department QC Supervisor.

o Liaison with QAQC Supervisor/ QAQC Manager for all aspects of quality.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree or Diploma, in an appropriate Engineering. discipline

* Have a working knowledge of the National Electric Code/NFPA 70, IEC or equivalent standards.

* Have a through working knowledge of instrument installations including materials, methods, specifications, and hazardous location identification for oil and gas and/or petrochemical industries.

* Shall be familiar with the international industry codes and standards related to intrinsically safe systems and electrical systems for instrumentation including ISA RP12.6, ISA RP12.2.02, ISA TR12., ANSI MC96.1, IEEE 518, IEEE 1100, IEC 60529, NEMA ICS 6, NEMA 250, NEMA VE 1, NEMA VE 2, NFPA 70/NEC and UL 94.

* Shall be able to inspect complete loop checking, wiring continuity and color coding, start-up, and troubleshooting. When required, inspector must be able to evaluate FAT and demonstrate a thorough working knowledge of international codes and standards related to package

* Lead the Contractor QC Inspectors

* 5 years of exp



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience in KSA

* Saudi Aramco experience

* Experience of working on camp based construction sites in remote Middle East locations



