About the Role:Job Title: QA/QC Lead
Job Type: Contract
Company Type: Owner / Operator
Start Date: June 2017
Duration: 2 Years
Project: Combined Cycle Power Plant
Location: North East, US
Rate: Neg.
Per Diem: Neg.
Requirements:
- A minimum of 15 - 20 years experience working within quality assurance and quality control.
- A minimum of 10+ years experience within the power generation market.
- Particular experience with piping construction will be an advantage.
- Has experience working as an Owners QA/QC Representative as well as an EPC Company's QA/QC Representative.
Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.