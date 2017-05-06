QA/QC Lead

Spencer Ogden
United States,North America
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 3:38pm

About the Role:

Job Title: QA/QC Lead
Job Type: Contract
Company Type: Owner / Operator
Start Date: June 2017
Duration: 2 Years
Project: Combined Cycle Power Plant
Location: North East, US
Rate: Neg.
Per Diem: Neg.

Requirements:

- A minimum of 15 - 20 years experience working within quality assurance and quality control.
- A minimum of 10+ years experience within the power generation market.
- Particular experience with piping construction will be an advantage.
- Has experience working as an Owners QA/QC Representative as well as an EPC Company's QA/QC Representative.


Contract
Management Jobs
Site Manager Jobs
