Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

Urgent -QA/QC - Contractor - UAE

Progressive GE is a global staffing and mobility specialist. We collaborate with companies operating across the whole of the engineering, oil & gas, mining and maritime & offshore supply chains and provide global opportunities and career management services for specialists at the top of their game. One of our clients is on the lookout for a qualified QA/QC





About the Client:

Having a strong leadership and will to excel, from the time of its inception, My Client has been on a track of its continued success. With their professional management expertise, stringent quality control, and effective after-sales service, we ensure complete customer satisfaction. Precisely this is our inspiration and driving force. "Quality consciousness and delivery on time is our secret to success"

With two divisions -Aluminum Division :

The Aluminum Division is a separate department focused on aluminum package contracting facilitating one of the most challenging items

Facade Design and Management:

Our design and management teams combining local, regional and international experience provides the full service of facade design solution

About the location:

Company Hub based in Dubai, Project in Abu Dhabi.

About the Position:



We are currently recruiting for an experienced QA/QC, to join our client, a contractor based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The QA/QC will be expected to -

* Implement the QA/QC management system at site.* Coordinate with quality inspections with all the site sub-contractors and vendors coordinate all non-destructive testing on site* Coordinate with the customers representative on all quality matters* Coordinate all receipt inspections Distribute relevant QA/QC documentation to site subcontractors* Verify that the quality related site activities are in accordance with the applicable codes and standards* Participate in the site internal and external site audits* Coordinate all the quality site inspections through the site QC inspectors* Ensure all quality control documentation is compiled and competed for as-built hand over through the QC turnover engineer* Control all non-conformance reports and undertake remedial action* Compete site quality control instructions and action remedial responses* Review the customers specification and undertake relevant training to the site QC inspector* Monitor the implementation of the approved site QC Plan* Complete and coordinate the approval of the sites QC technical submittals to the customer* Coordinate with the site construction manager on all quality issues Coordinate and chair the QA/QC site weekly meetings with the projects subcontractors QC personnel* Elaborating inspection and test programs* Ensure the safety is adhered to at site* Assure all technical documents relative to site quality control are current status* Distribute relevant QA/QC documentation to site subcontractors

Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree Minimum 8 Years of relevant work experience (5 Years' experience in UAE is Must)

Must have worked in the Aluminium/Façade/Curtain Wall industry, on projects such as mix-use, hospitality, malls, residential etc.

Must have site hands-on experience.

Possess excellent verbal & written interaction & communication skill at all levels within the organization Possess commercial acumen in addition to technical strength.

Salary: Depending upon experience.

