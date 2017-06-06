About the Role:
Urgent -QA/QC - Contractor - UAE
Progressive GE is a global staffing and mobility specialist. We collaborate with companies operating across the whole of the engineering, oil & gas, mining and maritime & offshore supply chains and provide global opportunities and career management services for specialists at the top of their game. One of our clients is on the lookout for a qualified QA/QC
About the Client:
Having a strong leadership and will to excel, from the time of its inception, My Client has been on a track of its continued success. With their professional management expertise, stringent quality control, and effective after-sales service, we ensure complete customer satisfaction. Precisely this is our inspiration and driving force. "Quality consciousness and delivery on time is our secret to success"
With two divisions -
Aluminum Division :
The Aluminum Division is a separate department focused on aluminum package contracting facilitating one of the most challenging items
Facade Design and Management:
Our design and management teams combining local, regional and international experience provides the full service of facade design solution
About the location:
Company Hub based in Dubai, Project in Abu Dhabi.
About the Position:
We are currently recruiting for an experienced QA/QC, to join our client, a contractor based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The QA/QC will be expected to -
* Implement the QA/QC management system at site.
* Coordinate with quality inspections with all the site sub-contractors and vendors coordinate all non-destructive testing on site
* Coordinate with the customers representative on all quality matters
* Coordinate all receipt inspections Distribute relevant QA/QC documentation to site subcontractors
* Verify that the quality related site activities are in accordance with the applicable codes and standards
* Participate in the site internal and external site audits
* Coordinate all the quality site inspections through the site QC inspectors
* Ensure all quality control documentation is compiled and competed for as-built hand over through the QC turnover engineer
* Control all non-conformance reports and undertake remedial action
* Compete site quality control instructions and action remedial responses
* Review the customers specification and undertake relevant training to the site QC inspector
* Monitor the implementation of the approved site QC Plan
* Complete and coordinate the approval of the sites QC technical submittals to the customer
* Coordinate with the site construction manager on all quality issues Coordinate and chair the QA/QC site weekly meetings with the projects subcontractors QC personnel
* Elaborating inspection and test programs
* Ensure the safety is adhered to at site
* Assure all technical documents relative to site quality control are current status
* Assure all technical documents relative to site quality control are current status
Requirements:
Bachelor's Degree Minimum 8 Years of relevant work experience (5 Years' experience in UAE is Must)
Must have worked in the Aluminium/Façade/Curtain Wall industry, on projects such as mix-use, hospitality, malls, residential etc.
Must have site hands-on experience.
Possess excellent verbal & written interaction & communication skill at all levels within the organization Possess commercial acumen in addition to technical strength.
Salary: Depending upon experience.
If interested and fit all requirements please reply with most recent CV.
