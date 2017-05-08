Punch List Coordinator Job

Company Energy Jobline

Job ID 560352

Requisition ID: 177101PUNCH LIST MANAGERMain point of contact for coordinating, recording, and closing of punch lists between construction and commissioning.Coordinate the task completion and punchlist management, tracking and updating the master punchlist database.Coordinate and follow up of material status in conjunction with the Supply Chain Coordinator making sure all specific punchlists associated with the delivered materials are being tracked, cross referenced and cleared.Issuing of daily punch list progress reports & break down reports by discipline & material for the Construction Superintendents, Construction Manager and Commissioning Manager.Actively involved in construction & commissioning activities identified for specific systems and sub systems in the work packagesExperience/QualificationsBachelor degree in EngineeringMinimum 8 years' experience within the infrastructure or OG&C industriesProven experience in construction and commissioning background within the Infrastructure industryKnowledge in complex buidings, completion and MEP Building SystemsThis is a contract position - 6 MonthsShaping tomorrow togetherBechtel is among the most respected engineering, project management, and construction companies in the world. We stand apart for our ability to get the job done right-no matter how big, how complex, or how remote. Bechtel operates through four global business units that specialize in infrastructure; mining and metals; nuclear, security and environmental; and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since its founding in 1898, Bechtel has worked on more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents. Today, our 53,000 colleagues team with customers, partners, and suppliers on diverse projects in nearly 40 countries.An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment withoutregard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protectedveteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.